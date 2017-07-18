IBM posts 21st straight revenue decline; shares down 1.5% aftermarket

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. IBM has reported declining year-over-year revenue for 21 straight quarters.

Cloud revenue, which gets divided up into different segments, totaled $15.1B for the trailing 12 months. Cloud revenue also falls under what IBM calls its strategic imperatives alongside mobile and security.

Strategic imperatives revenue totaled $34.1B over the 12monhts, up 11% and representing 43% of overall revenues.

Segment breakdown: Cognitive Solutions: $4.6B revenue ( -2.5% Y/Y); Global Business Services: $4.1B ( -3.7% ); Technology Services & Cloud Platforms: $8.4B ( -5.1% ); Systems: $1.7B ( -10.4% ); Global Financing: $415M ( -2.2% ).

Cash: IBM reported $3.5B in net cash from operating activities in the quarter and FCF of $2.6B. The company ended Q2 with $12.3B of cash on hand.

FY17 guidance: diluted EPS of at least $13.80 compared to $13.68 consensus.

IBM shares are down 1.49% aftermarket.

