S&P, Nasdaq close at new record highs

The Nasdaq (+0.5%) advanced to a new record high as tech stocks continued their bullish run, while the S&P 500 also eked out a new record high while the Dow underperformed but settled at its best level of the day.

Only five of the S&P 500's 11 sectors settled in positive territory, but one of those groups was the top-weighted tech space (+0.5%), highlighted by Apple's eight session winning streak and Facebook's new all-time high.

Today's tech win marks the eighth in a row for the group, which trades well ahead of its peers with a 22.1% YTD gain; the second place health care sector is up 15.9% YTD and the S&P 500 is 9.9% higher.

Health care (+0.1%) eked out a narrow victory even as the Republican U.S. Senate leadership abandoned health care reform, at least for now.

The financial sector (-0.3%) ended lower, as BofA and Goldman Sachs beat earnings and revenue estimates but gave back some of the gains the group enjoyed ahead of earnings season.

Energy (-0.5%) also fell, despite a 0.8% gain in U.S. crude oil to $46.40/bbl, getting an assist from a weakening dollar, as the U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.5% to settle at an 11-month low; the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.263% from 2.309% on Monday.