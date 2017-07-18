Thermo Fisher prices €2.6B debt offering for Patheon buyout

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -0.8% ) has priced a euro-denominated debt offering to help pay for its acquisition of Patheon (PTHN -0.1% ).

The offering for aggregate principal of €2.6B comes in four tranches: €500M of floating-rate senior notes due 2019 (issued at 100.205% of principal); €700M in 1.4% senior notes due 2026 (issued at 99.526% of principal); €700M of 1.95% senior notes due 2029 (issued at 99.282% of principal); and €700M in 2.875% senior notes due 2037 (issued at 99.76% of principal).

The Patheon deal's expected to close by year-end, and proceeds of this offering will go in part to pay down that company's indebtedness, estimated at about $7.2B.

The offering's expected to close on or about next Monday.