Crown Castle seals $7.1B deal for Lightower

Crown Castle International (CCI -0.2% ) has sealed a deal to acquire Lightower for $7.1B in cash, an offer reported over the weekend.

It's buying from majority owner Berkshire Partners as well as Pamlico Capital and other investors.

The deal adds rights to some 32,000 route miles of fiber, mainly located in northeastern metro markets (including Boston, New York and Philadelphia), which would bring Crown Castle's holdings to about 60,000 route miles.

Crown Castle says the deal will be immediately accretive to adjusted FFO per share as well as dividend growth, and it's expecting increasing its annual dividend by $0.15-$0.20/share after closing.

It's changed the timing of earnings and its conference call to accommodate discussion of the new deal. Earnings will be released at 5 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by the call at 7:30 a.m.