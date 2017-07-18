CSX now -4% as full-year guidance disappoints analysts

CSX now -4.1% AH after an initial sharp gain following better than expected Q2 earnings, as in-line guidance for the full year fell short of analyst expectations.

CSX said that adjusting for restructuring charges, it expects FY 2017 operating ratio in the "mid-60s" and earnings growth of ~25% from 2016, but analyst consensus projected full-year EPS of $2.31, 28% above the $1.81 the railroad reported for 2016.

CSX also said it was evaluating its strategy for distributing cash to shareholders, which at least one analyst interprets as a possible sign the company will pay out less cash to investors.