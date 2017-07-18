Broadcom/Brocade deal delayed to allow time for review

Broadcom's (AVGO +0.8% ) $5.9B deal to merge with Brocade Communications (BRCD -0.5% ) has been delayed to allow more time for a governmental review of the deal.

In discussions with the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment, the two agreed to withdraw and re-file a notice to the committee to allow for a new 30-day review period, which could be followed by a 45-day investigation.

That means the deal's now expected to close during Brocade's fourth quarter, ending Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, Extreme Networks (EXTR -1.5% ) says the delay affects its acquisition of Brocade's data center networking business. It now expects to close its portion of the deal within 2-3 business days of the completed Broadcom/Brocade deal.

Extreme expects that deal to be accretive to cash flow and earnings for fiscal 2018 and to generate $230M in incremental annualized revenue.