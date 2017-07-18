Horizon Bancorp chief credit officer retiring

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) says Thomas Edwards is retiring from the posts of president and chief credit officer of Horizon Bank (and executive VP of Horizon Bancorp).

He'll be replaced by Dennis Kuhn, who will be executive VP and chief commercial banking officer.

That move is effective Oct. 1; Edwards' retirement is effective Dec. 31.

Edwards has served as president and CCO since 2002. Kuhn joined Horizon Bank in May 2010 and had since led growth efforts in Michigan and northeast Indiana.