Little flavor for food stocks ahead of Q2 earnings, Morgan Stanley says

Uncertainty about sales and margins, as well as intensifying competition, could weigh on food companies in Q2 earnings results, Morgan Stanley analysts say.

Recent weakness among food sector stocks is warranted, given "an increasingly uncertain fundamental backdrop," with little reason to expect a brighter Q2 and thus scant incentive for investors to step in and buy, the firm says.

Stanley thinks upside will be dependent on strategic catalysts and sees risks enhanced by increasing competition including from Amazon, moderating help from input costs and the increasing popularity of private labels.

The firm lowers price targets for several names - Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to $52 from $55, Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) to $15 from $18, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to $108 from $111, Kellogg (NYSE:K) to $69 from $74, and Smuckers (NYSE:SJM) to $114 from $126 - reflecting lower valuations in the sector and increased uncertainty for sales and margins.