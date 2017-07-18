NBC takes prime-time ratings lead for week

NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) won the week in prime time with the help of America's Got Talent and a baseball All-Star game that built on last year's ratings.

The peacock network averaged 4.8M viewers for the week, ahead of 4.3M for CBS (CBS -0.6% ), 3.6M for ABC (DIS +0.9% ) and 3.2M for Fox (FOX -0.1% , FOXA).

Fox News was again best in cable prime-time with 2M viewers, ahead of MSNBC's 1.7M, ESPN's 1.6M, and HGTV (SNI -1.8% ) and USA Network with 1.465M and 1.459M respectively.

In individual programs, the Tuesday America's Got Talent drew 12.6M to top HBO's Game of Thrones premiere (TWX -0.1% ) with 10.1M, just ahead of the MLB All-Star Game with 9.3M -- bouncing back from a record lower rating last year of 8.7M.

Rounding out the top 10 were the MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN, with 8.2M; Thursday's America's Got Talent, wtih 7.1M; World of Dance on NBC, with 7.08M; NCIS on CBS, 6.55M; Wednesday's Big Brother on CBS, 6.5M; the Home Run Derby preshow on ESPN, 6.23M; Celebrity Family Feud on ABC, 6.22M.