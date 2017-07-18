Mobile data, peso spur profit gains at America Movil

America Movil's (AMX +1.1% ) Q2 profits rose 86% with help from growing mobile data revenues and a boost from the Mexican peso, but still missed analyst expectations.

Net profit came to 14.3B pesos (about $788.9M) -- EPS of $0.23, vs. expectations for $0.27. Revenues came to 249.4B pesos, up 7% and beating consensus for 248.86B pesos.

A year ago, the company reported 7.7B pesos in profit.

Service revenues rose 8.1% (up 4.2% in constant currency -- their best performance in 10 quarters). Mobile data revenues powered the gains, up 21.8%.

Access lines were flat at 363M (280M wireless, 33.3M landlines, 27.5M broadband access and 21.8M PayTV): Fixed-line RGUs rose 1.1%, and the wireless base dropped 1%.

The wireless subscriber base rose by a net 215,000 with gross adds of 565,000 postpaid subs.

Capex was 51B pesos for the first half, and acquisitions at 3.6B pesos.