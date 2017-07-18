Uranium miners Cameco, Denison downgraded at Credit Suisse

Uranium producers Cameco (CCJ -3.5% ) and Denison Mines (DNN -1.4% ) are sharply lower after Credit Suisse downgrades both stocks to Underperform from Neutral.

Credit Suisse says its cataloguing of nuclear power plants drives its forecast for uranium demand below current industry expectations, which will result in a prolonged period of sub-$40/lb uranium prices, based on the 90th percentile of the cost curve, from a prior forecast for $60/lb. based on an incentive price.

The firm believes the value of the companies' development portfolio is highly dependent on the longer-term uranium price outlook and the need for new uranium mine supply.