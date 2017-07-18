BHP makes its pitch for development of Jansen potash project

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) appears to be revealing its intentions to advance the development of the contentious Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan.

Potash demand could double by the late 2040s to develop into a $50B market, "one of the reasons why we’re investing counter-cyclically to give ourselves the option to add it to our diversified portfolio of commodities through the construction of the Jansen project," BHP's Paul Burnside said yesterday in a blog post on the company's website.

Once operational, the mine would be one of the world's largest potash mines, capable of producing 8M tons/year of marketable potash at full capacity.

That's why the project has stirred controversy: “The market is severely challenged, may not improve for at least five years and there’s a lot of spare capacity in the industry," says Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young.

Proceeding with Jansen risks a “severe strategic misstep,” according to Bernstein's Paul Gait, as the new supply would risk depressing prices by delaying to about 2036 the ability of the potash market to work through overcapacity.