US-China business leaders summit

Top Chinese and U.S. business leaders are urging their governments to quickly solve bilateral trade issues.

The appeal came during the U.S.-China business leaders summit, co-hosted by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Chairman Jack Ma and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross responded by saying that the private sector is well placed to resolve "serious trade imbalances."

