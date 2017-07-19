AudioEye awarded contracts with two large US enterprise brands

AudioEye (OTCQB:AEYE) won new cash contracts with two leading brands across two emerging target market verticals, Consumer Media & Healthcare.

"AudioEye continues to grow our customer base in not only our five target verticals, but also in two new verticals with recent enterprise reference account wins as a growing number of companies proactively seek out time- and cost-efficient digital accessibility solutions," said Todd Bankofier, AudioEye Chief Executive Officer. "The increasing momentum for our highly-documented subscription solutions reflect not only the strong business case for maximizing the user audience our customers can reach, but also due to increasing recognition of legal and compliance requirements for digital content."

Both the agreements were secured in partnership with Bender Consulting Services, Inc.

"At Bender, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality solutions for our customers and, with AudioEye, we've approached our clients with confidence and conviction in our ability to deliver on this promise, which continues to resonate with our valued clients," stated Mary Brougher, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at Bender Consulting Services, Inc.

Press Release