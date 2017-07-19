Sell-siders upgrade Vertex after positive data on CF triple combo; shares up 27% premarket

On cue, sell-side shops announce upgrades on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on the heels of its announcement of positive results from studies assessing its triple combo regimens for the treatment of certain cystic fibrosis patients.
Raymond James: upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform.
Janney: upgrade to Buy.
Cowen: upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform with $200 (52% upside) price target.
Barclays: upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight.
Shares are up 27% premarket on modestly higher volume.
Previously: Vertex Pharma's triple combo regimens show positive effect in treatment-resistant CF patients; shares ahead 24% after hours (July 18)