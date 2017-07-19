McCormick inks $4.2B deal for Reckitt Benckiser's food business

With the acquisition, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) will add Frank's RedHot Hot Sauce, French's Mustard, and other well-known condiment brands.

McCormick expects to wring out annual cost synergies of $50M, the majority of which should be achieved by 2020. Significant accretion to margins, and adjusted EPS is also anticipated.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 of fiscal 2017.

A conference call is set for 8 ET.

