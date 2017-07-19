FDA accepts Aeterna's resubmitted marketing application for Macrilen, action date December 30; shares ahead 52% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is up 52% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has accepted for review its resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of Macrilen (macimorelin) for the evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults (AGHD). The agency's action date (PDUFA) is December 30.

The company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in November 2014 citing the need for an additional clinical trial and the lack of data for determining whether patients were accurately diagnosed with AGHD.

Previously: Aeterna Zentaris slammed after FDA rejection (Nov. 6, 2014)

Previously: Aeterna Zentaris to conduct new Phase 3 study to demonstrate efficacy of Macrilen (April 13, 2015)