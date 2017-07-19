Morgan Stanley up 2.5% after topping estimates

Q2 net income of $1.8B or $0.87 per share vs. $1.6B and $0.75 earned one year ago.

Institutional Securities pretax income of $1.4B vs. $1.5B a year ago. Revenue of $4.8B vs. $4.6B; investment banking revenue of $1.4B vs. $1.1B; sales and trading revenue of $3.2B vs. $3.3B, with fixed income sales of $1.2B vs. $1.3B - smaller decline than seen at rivals.

Wealth Management pretax income of $1.1B vs. $859M a year ago. Revenue of $4.2B vs. $3.8B. Pretax margin of 25%. Net interest income rises to $1B from $829M.

CET1 ratio of 16.6%. Tangible book value per share of $33.24.

$500M of stock repurchased during quarter. A new $5B plan began in Q3.

