63% of all iPhones ever sold remain in use

Nearly two-thirds of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones sold since the 2007 launch remain in use, according to data from Newzoo cited by Digitimes.

Newzoo says that 728M iPhones remained in use as of April, which represents about 63% of all iPhones sold in the past decade.

One-quarter of cell phones used around the world were iPhones, but iPhone sales only accounted for 15% of April global smartphone shipments.

228M or about 31% of the in-use iPhones are in China with the US market coming in second with 120M or 16%.

The iPhone 6 remains the most popular with 21% of the market with the newer iPhone 7 coming in at 11%.

Several analysts have questioned whether this year’s iPhone models can achieve a “supercycle” in part due to market saturation particularly in China.

