Alere launches Alere iCup Rx Drug Screen for detecting commonly misused and abused prescription drugs

Alere (NYSE:ALR) announces the availability of its point-of-care Alere iCup Rx Drug Screen, a rapid urine test that detects five of the most commonly misused and abused prescription drugs.

The test enables physicians and addiction specialists to screen patients for benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, methadone, opiates and oxycodone in a clinically actionable timeframe – facilitating early detection of abuse and ensuring patient compliance with legitimately prescribed therapies.

The company says the Alere iCup Rx is the first rapid urine test that tests and validates five of the most clinically relevant prescription drugs at one time streamlining testing and monitoring of patients in medical and addiction management settings.