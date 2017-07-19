Opiant Pharma's OPNT002 shows rapid effect in early-stage study of IN naltrexone for AUD

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) announces positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of OPNT002, an intranasally dosed (IN) formulation of the opioid antagonist naltrexone hydrochloride, for the potential treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The study looked specifically at the effects of an absorbance enhancer called Intravail on the pharmacokinetic behavior of IN naltrexone in healthy volunteers. The main safety focus was on potential nasal irritation.

The inclusion of Intravail increased the maximum plasma concentration by almost three-fold compared to IN naltrexone alone while reducing the time to reach the maximum concentration by 67% (10 minutes from 30 minutes).

No safety or tolerability issues were observed nor was there any evidence of nasal irritation.

The company plans to advance the product into later-stage development.