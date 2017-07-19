Futures inch up as earnings pour in

Despite some of the slowest trading of the year over the past few sessions, U.S. stock indexes continue to notch record highs, with the summer sun heating up markets.

Futures now look poised to continue their bullish run amid a quiet day of economic releases, while investors turn their attention to another slew of corporate earnings. Dow flat; S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

Oil is up 0.3% at $46.73/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1239/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.27%.

