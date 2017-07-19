Campbell reaffirms FY2017 guidance and long-term targets

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings. The company is targeting long-term organic sales growth of 1% to 3%. Excluding currency translation, the company is targeting adjusted EBIT growth of 4% to 6% and adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 7%.

The company will provide FY2018 guidance when it reports Q4 on Aug. 31.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: -1% to 0%; Adjusted gross margin rate: ~38%; Adjusted EBIT: +2% to +4%; Adjusted EPS: $3.04 to $3.09 (+3% to +5%); Cash flow from operation: $1.25B.

Campbell expects to reach approximately $310M in annual cost savings by the end of fiscal 2017.

The company also continues to expect its current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450M, or approximately 6% of sales, in annual savings by the end of fiscal 2020.

Press Release