BHP sets higher 2018 iron ore output target but petroleum to fall up to 13%

BHP reports FQ4 iron ore production rose 8% Y/Y to 60.1M metric tons, meeting the lower end of its full-year guidance and allowing it to set a bigger target for the current year.

Combined with the share of production from of joint venture partners, FY 2017 production totaled 268M metric tons vs. company guidance of 268M-272M tons; for FY 2018, BHP forecasts production to rise as much as 4% to 275M-280M metric tons.

But BHP says Q4 petroleum production fell 7% Y/Y to 52M boe and full-year output tumbled 13% to 208M boe, with 2018 production forecast to decline 9%-13% to 180M-190M boe; 2018 U.S. onshore production is expected to drop by 16%-24% to 61M-67M boe.

BHP says FY 2017 copper output of 1.326M metric tons came in just short of guidance, hurt by the six-week strike at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, but should recover to 1.65M-1.79M tons in FY 2018; BHP expects to book $546M in charges for H2 2017 related to the strike.