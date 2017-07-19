Cyclacel readies equity offering; shares down 27% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) slumps 27% premarket on robust volume in response to the filing of an S-1 for a planned public offering of Units.

The company intends to offer 667,476 Class A Units and 8,250 Class B Units. Each Class A Unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common.

Each Class B Unit, priced at $1,000, consists of one share of Series A Preferred Stock convertible into 242.72 shares of common at the initial conversion price and warrants to purchase the number of common shares equal to $1,000 divided by the conversion price.

Final pricing has yet to be released.