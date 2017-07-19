More on W.W. Grainger's Q2

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports sales rose 2% in Q2, driven by a 7 percentage point increase from volume growth.
U.S. business sales up 1% to $2B, driven by a 5 percentage point increase from volume and 1 percentage point from intercompany sales.
Canada business sales fell 3% to $189.11M.
Other businesses sales increased 11% to $526.56M.
Gross margin rate squeezed 80 bps to 39.8%
Adjusted operating margin rate declined 140 bps to 11.2%.
FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +4%; Diluted EPS: $10 to $11.30; Tax rate: 35% to 36%.