More on W.W. Grainger's Q2

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports sales rose 2% in Q2, driven by a 7 percentage point increase from volume growth.

U.S. business sales up 1% to $2B, driven by a 5 percentage point increase from volume and 1 percentage point from intercompany sales.

Canada business sales fell 3% to $189.11M.

Other businesses sales increased 11% to $526.56M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 80 bps to 39.8%

Adjusted operating margin rate declined 140 bps to 11.2%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +4%; Diluted EPS: $10 to $11.30; Tax rate: 35% to 36%.