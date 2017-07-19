Long Island Iced Tea continues international expansion

Long Island Iced Tea (NASDAQ:LTEA) announced a new partnership to distribute its beverages in New Zealand, Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia1 through Stellare New Zealand Limited, part of the Stellare Group.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are excited to announce our international expansion into the Asia Pacific region. This region represents new markets for the Company on the doorstep of Asia, which represents 75% of global NARTD tea volume. Our new partnership with Stellare allows us to enter new geographic markets and continue growing our customer footprint for our flagship Long Island Iced Tea brand as well as our newly distributed ALO Juice brand."

Stellare will commence sales and distribution in the second half of 2017.

Press Release