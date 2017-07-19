First Solar, JA Solar jump as Johnson upgrades, says earnings will "dazzle"

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +3.2% and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) +3.5% premarket after outspoken solar bear Gordon Johnson at Axiom Capital assumes a positive near-term bias on the sector and upgrades the two stocks ahead of earnings.

Johnson sees consensus Q2 estimates rising with potential for material upside to Q3 estimates given higher U.S. prices and module stockpiling by U.S. solar independent power providers.

FSLR is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $51 price target, as Johnson says his checks suggest the company has delayed its transition to Series 6 technology, instead running Series 4 production lines longer to accommodate Section 201-based demand.

JASO is upgraded to Hold with a $7 target, although Johnson says upside is capped given the $9.69 take private offer from its CEO.

ETFs: TAN, KWT

Source: Bloomberg First Word