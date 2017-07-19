Goldman's Q2 earns a downgrade from KBW

Analyst Brian Kleinhanzl questions the health of the mighty Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) franchise after Q2's 40% year-over-year decline in trading revenue. The stock, he says, deserves a discounted valuation to peers until his concerns are resolved.

He downgrades to Market Perform from Outperform, and lowers the price target to $230 from $260. Shares are down 0.1% premarket to $223.10.

Kleinhanzl and others' concerns might grow even more after Morgan Stanley's just-reported Q2 - that bank saw only a modest decline in trading revenue.