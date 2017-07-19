Samsung's Bixby comes to U.S. phones today

After several delays, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) will launch its Bixby voice assistant today in the United States.

Bixby will come to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 plus through an update.

The voice assistant was released in Korea in May but the English language version was delayed to iron out some tech issues.

Bixby arrives on the market long after Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, which have both expanded into the smart speaker and smart home markets.

