USACE awards Tetra Tech $150M architecture and engineering contract

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) wons multiple-award contract valued at $150M from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District.

Under this five-year contract, the company will provide comprehensive architecture and engineering services to the Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) to support federal agencies throughout the U.S. and its territories.

“Tetra Tech’s engineers have extensive experience assessing military facility conditions, collecting data, and analyzing detailed information for the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue these efforts by leveraging our knowledge of the BUILDER™ software to support mission readiness and building infrastructure investments for the U.S. Army.”

