Abercrombie & Fitch investor calls for buybacks

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +1.3% premarket after an investor calls on the teen apparel retailer to buy back shares, following the company's failed attempt to sell itself.

SLS Management, which owns a bit less than 1% of ANF's shares outstanding as of March 31, says the company has not been aggressive enough in efforts to turn itself around amid falling sales at most of its brands.

"A repurchase of almost 30% of Abercrombie's shares would be an important illustration of management's confidence in the turnaround and the attractiveness of the stock at current prices," SLS says.