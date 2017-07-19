Homebuilders higher after strong housing starts number

Housing starts in June rose 8.3% from May to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.215M vs. estimates of 1.155M. June's pace was also up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Single-family starts of 849K were up 6.3% from May.

Building permits also topped expectations, rising 7.4% from May and 5.1% Y/Y.

The homebuilders look set for opening gains, with Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) up 0.9% , PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) up 0.6% , Lennar (NYSE:LEN) up 0.3% , and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) up 0.7% premarket.

ETFs: ITB, XHB

