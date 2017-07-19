JPMorgan drops Q4 iPhone shipment expectations

JPMorgan drops its Q4 shipment expectations for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones from 49.5M to 42.2M based on OLED production delays.

Analyst Rod Hall forecasts 2M of the premium iPhones sold in September, down from the previous estimate of 9M.

Hall expects the sales numbers to improve in FY18 and increases shipment estimates up from 263M to 270M.

Firm raises average selling price or ASP expectation by $100 to $1100 due to higher than expected production costs.

Short-term blended ASP guidance is down to $629 from $681 due to the lowered presence of the premium iPhone. FY18 blended ASP raises from $717 to $759.

JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating and $165 price target.

Source: StreetInsider.