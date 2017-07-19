Petrobras, Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has started discussions with construction company Odebrecht to revise the shareholder agreement in petrochemical company Braskem (NYSE:BAK); Odebrecht currently has a 50.1% stake in BAK, and PBR owns 47%.

Meanwhile, the head of Brazil oil regulator ANP says the agency may allow companies to apply more flexible local content rules to pre-existing exploration and production contracts, in a bid to revive projects put on hold due to costly requirements.

Also, Brazil's environmental agency Ibama issues an operating license for long-term tests at the PBR-operated Pioneiro de Libra floating platform in the Libra field.