Google "right to be forgotten" case goes to EU top court

A French court has referred a “right to be forgotten” case to the top EU court, according to Reuters.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has battled with the French data protection authority over the specifics and scope of a 2014 law requiring the search engine to remove certain items listed under a person’s name.

The EU court ruling will now decide whether Google has to remove the irrelevant or inadequate search results globally.

Last month, a Canadian court ordered Google to globally de-index a company illegally repackaging and reselling goods online.

