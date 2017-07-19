Crown Castle -2.5% as it plans financing for $7.1B Lightower deal

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has opened down 2.5% in the wake of yesterday's $7.1B deal to nearly double its fiber network via a purchase of Lightower (and a corresponding stock offering), and earnings where it beat consensus.

Along with the acquisition deal, Crown Castle is launching offerings of $3.25B worth of common stock and $1.5B in mandatory convertible preferred stock. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are joint book-runners.

In Q2, the company beat its previous guidance for net income, EBITDA and adjusted FFO. Site rental revenues rose about 8% ($42M from organic contribution, $40M in contribution from acquisitions, less $17M reduction in straight-line revenue).

"As the wireless carriers turn to our infrastructure to improve and enhance their networks to meet what is expected to be a fourfold increase in mobile data demand by 2021, we believe there is a sustained runway of organic growth opportunities on our existing portfolio as well as opportunities for us to make accretive investments that enhance our long-term growth profile," says CEO Jay Brown.

For Q3, it's guiding to site rental revenues of $888M-$893M, EBITDA of $600M-$605M (vs. consensus for $612.5M), and adjusted FFO of $447M-$452M (vs. consensus for $464.4M). For the full year, it's forecasting site rental revenues of $3.504B-$3.529B, EBITDA of $2.389B-$2.414B (vs. consensus for $2.406B) and adjusted FFO of $1.813B-$1.838B (vs. $1.829B expected).

