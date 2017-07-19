S&P, Nasdaq extend intraday record highs

The S&P and Nasdaq set fresh intraday record highs at the open, as investors focus on quarterly earnings to see if high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data and policy gridlock in Washington; Nasdaq +0.5% , S&P +0.2% , Dow flat.

European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.4% .

Among earnings news, Morgan Stanley +3.5% after beating expectations amid a modest decline in bond trading revenues compared with rival Goldman Sachs, but IBM holds down the Dow, -4% after reporting its 21st consecutive quarter of declining sales.

"Earnings so far have been a mixed bag with most of the big banks down, causing the S&P and Dow to underperform slightly in the near term," says 50 Park Investments CEO Adam Sarhan. "On the other hand, Netflix's strong results has caused money to move to tech stocks in anticipation of stronger earnings. If the big names such as Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon are able to show growth in an otherwise low-growth environment then investors will pay for these stocks."

In other U.S. corporate news, and Vertex Pharma +25% after announcing positive results from clinical studies of its cystic fibrosis treatments.

U.S. Treasurys trade flat following a bullish three-day run; the benchmark 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.26%.