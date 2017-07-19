Adtran +9.3% after record revenue drives Q2 beat

Communications equipment provider Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) has gained 9.3% after Q2 earnings again included record revenue, again driven by ultra-broadband solutions.

"We continue to be at the forefront of several inflection points of innovation in the market, including next generation optical access, services transformation and Software Defined Access (SD-Access)," says CEO Tom Stanton.

Gross profit grew 7.2%, to $84.6M; net income was up 21% to $12.4M.

Sales breakout: Products, $155.5M (up 12.3%); Services, $29.1M (up 20.6%).

Cash and equivalents came to $88.8M, up from $79.9M as of Dec. 31.

Conference call to come at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Press release