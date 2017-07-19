BHP plans to press on with U.S. shale spending, but could set up for a sale

BHP Billiton (BHP +0.5% ) says it will push ahead with plans to increase spending on its U.S. shale assets, despite calls from shareholders such as Elliott Management to sell or spin off the business.

BHP says the unit’s capex would more than double over the next year to $1.2B as it adds up to five drilling rigs across its U.S. portfolio, which includes acreage in the Permian Basin.

RBC analyst Tyler Broda sees the spending move "as a precursor to selling the onshore division... Halting the onshore production decline by 2019 should allow for more visible valuations from future cash flow."

In its FY 2017 production update, BHP said production from U.S. onshore had dropped 26% to 80M boe and forecast further volume declines in FY 2018, as natural decline rates offset increased drilling activity; petroleum output would then rise, delivering ~35% growth in FY 2019.