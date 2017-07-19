Northern Trust down more than 6% after earnings miss

Excluding items, Q2 EPS of $1.18 was up from $1.07 a year ago, but missed expectations for $1.23.

Total assets under custody/administration of $9.3T up 15% Y/Y; AUM of $1T up 14%.

Noninterest income of $979.7B down 4% Y/Y. Net interest income of $350.4M up 14%; NIM of 1.28% up 12 basis points from a year ago, but fell seven basis points from Q1 - company notes an unfavorable mix shift in earning assets.

Noninterest expense of $937.4M up 1% Y/Y.

CET1 ratio of 13.3% (advanced approach), 12.1% standardized approach.

