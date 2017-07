Grainger (GWW -6.1% ) discloses the resignation of CFO Ron Jadin, effective at the end of this year.

Jadin has served as CFO and Senior VP since 2008 and joined GWW in 1998 after 15 years at GE.

Shares are sharply lower after beating Q2 earnings expectations and reaffirming FY 2017 guidance, but profit fell 43% and U.S. sales rose just 1% Y/Y.

Wells Fargo reiterates a Market Perform rating on the stock, saying that while Q2 sales improved, no clear trends are emerging.