Google launches curated news feed in mobile app

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) rolls out a customized news feed feature to its self-titled app for iOS and Android devices.

The feed contains articles and videos curated based on a user’s search results and selected topics of interest.

Google’s feed results will prioritize relevance over timeliness, which can allow a user to discover missed stories of interest from the past.

Google hopes the feed will inspire users to spend more browsing time in the app similarly to how people browse on Facebook.

The feed does not have ads at this time but the company will presumably either utilize the space for ads in the future or simply utilize the data gathered from feed users.

