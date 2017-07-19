Army seeks autonomous drone swarms

In the coming months, the Army Research Lab will fund new programs related to highly (but not fully) autonomous drones and robots that can withstand adversary electronic warfare operations.

One thrust will be equipping drones and other autonomous systems with bigger brains and better networking so that they can function even when an enemy jams their ability to radio back to a human controller for direction.

A second program called the Internet of Battlefield Things seeks to put to military use "the research that's going on in the commercial space" on distributed sensors and Internet-connected devices.

