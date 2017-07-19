Chinese government tells Tencent, Baidu to improve censorship

China’s cyber authority has ordered Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and others to commit to “immediate cleaning and rectification” to remove content the government deems offensive.

Reuters reports that government authorities met with company leaders on Wednesday and provided specific examples of the offensive content, which can include fake news and subverting public stability.

Early last month, the government passed regulations requiring media outlets to have Communist Party-approved editorial leaders.

Companies must close offending accounts and find ways to strengthen content auditing to avoid any similar problems in the future or face financial penalties or potential closure.

