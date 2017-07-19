GOP mulling working with Dems on healthcare plan

Republicans are kicking and screaming over the prospect of having to work with Democrats to institute fixes to Obamacare, but it looks like an eventuality considering their two failed attempts thus far. The GOP has the numbers for success in the Senate but was unable to win a simple majority due to the lack of support from several Republicans.

A broad overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, appears dead. Bipartisan proposals will probably be individual bills that target a specific aspect of the law, such as stabilizing insurance markets or lowering prescription drug costs.

President Trump and GOP Senators are having a meeting over lunch at the White House today to discuss healthcare and other priorities.

In an interview with MSNBC, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said, "They badly miscalculated. And now, they have to set it aside and come back and try to do it the right way."

Source: Reuters

