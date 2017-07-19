Amazon Pay goes Places with real world payments

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Pay debuts a Places feature that allows users to utilize their Amazon account like a mobile wallet for a real world version of one-click shopping.

TGI Friday’s was announced as the first payment partner for the project and only at select locations.

Mobile users near one of the participating locations can find the Places option in the Amazon app then browse TGI Friday’s menu and place a pick-up order straight through the app.

Amazon faces competition and low adoption rates when taking its Pay service into the real world shopping space. Leading mobile wallets Samsung Pay and Apple Pay are only used by about 4% of mobile users.

But Amazon has a built-in customer base used to making digital purchases with the company and could utilize Places in grocery shopping through the Whole Foods acquisition.

Previously: Subway testing mobile payments, iPhone preorders (July 17)