Poll of McDonald's franchisees predicts solid gain for Q2 same-store sales

McDonald's (MCD +0.1% ) franchisees are feeling optimistic, expecting same-store sales at their respective locations to rise by an average of 3.2% in Q2, slightly ahead of Wall Street consensus for a 3.1% increase, according to a recent survey by Nomura-Instinet.

"Drivers of the U.S. business during Q2 included beverage promotions (such as $1 any size soft drinks) and the national launch of Signature Crafted Recipes (semi-customized burgers and chicken sandwiches)," Nomura-Instinet analyst Mark Kalinowski says.

A poll of the same domestic franchisees for Q3 shows expectations for a 3.3% rise in same-store sales, Nomura-Instinet says, as it raises its FY 2017 EPS estimate by $0.03 to $6.43 and its stock price target to $172 from $161.