UBS bucks the Vertex upgrade bandwagon, downgrades to Neutral with $174 price target

UBS shuns the scrum of giddy sell-side shops who upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +22.3% ) after it reported positive results on its triplet therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF).

Analyst Carter Gould raised his price target on the stock to $174 (7% upside) from $135, but downgraded it to Neutral saying CF is nearing full valuation. He adds that the company's CF franchise could hit $8B in sales by the end of 2020, translating into $160/share. HIs $174 target includes the pipeline, platform and cash.

EPS estimates for 2017 and 2018 are $1.75 and $3.61, respectively.