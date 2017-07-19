Facebook to test subscription news product in fall

Facebook (FB +1.4% ) is setting up a subscription-based news product that it will start testing in October, the company's Campbell Brown told the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit.

The product looks to be built on its Instant Articles and would call for setting up a paywall requiring readers to subscribe after reading 10 articles. It would also still steer readers to publication home pages to promote digital subscriptions directly to the publishers.

"One of the things we heard in our initial meetings from many newspapers and digital publishers is that 'We want a subscription product -- we want to be able to see a paywall in Facebook,' " Brown said, without elaborating on whether/how Facebook would share payments for its paywall.

Facebook shares are at an all-time high today of $165.25.